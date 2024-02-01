StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth $43,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.