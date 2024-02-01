StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.92 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
