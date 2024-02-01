StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

