StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

