StockNews.com Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market cap of $385.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.