STP Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.96 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. STP has a market capitalization of $99.96 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,010.59 or 0.99951373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011268 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00185376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05116747 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,614,528.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

