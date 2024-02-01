Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,394. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $221.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

