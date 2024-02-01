Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 939,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

