Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,447,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after purchasing an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after buying an additional 230,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,634,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,611,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,152,000 after buying an additional 3,034,879 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,592,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after buying an additional 131,625 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,197. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

