Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 186,308 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 925,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 802,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.91. 58,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,616. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

