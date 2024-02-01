Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $2 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,897 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

