Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $82.20. 50,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

