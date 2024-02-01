Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 106.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,065 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 711,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

