Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

GCOW stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. 375,510 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

