Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 7,445,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,162,269. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

