Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

