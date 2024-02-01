Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 5,902 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.