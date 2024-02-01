Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70 to $12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.700-12.000 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $335.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.11. Stryker has a twelve month low of $248.96 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

