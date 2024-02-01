Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,781. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.