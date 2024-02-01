Summit Financial LLC Buys 7,193 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,324,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $158,617,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.61. 319,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

