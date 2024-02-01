Summit Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 14,238,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,754,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

