Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.87. The company had a trading volume of 121,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.05 and a 200 day moving average of $287.11.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

