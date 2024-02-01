Summit Financial LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Summit Financial LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.19. The company had a trading volume of 291,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $97.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

