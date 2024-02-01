Summit Financial LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 28,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.25.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.42. 424,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.98. The company has a market cap of $428.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $462.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

