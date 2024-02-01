Summit Financial LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.87. 552,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,399. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

