Summit Financial LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after buying an additional 1,119,675 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.80. 586,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

