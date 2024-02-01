Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUN opened at $59.37 on Thursday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

