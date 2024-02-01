SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.25. SunPower shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 5,564,037 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

SunPower Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $633.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in SunPower by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SunPower by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 120,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SunPower by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 79,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Articles

