Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $14.48

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $15.20. Sunrun shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 2,992,965 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,456,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 699,992 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 167.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 276,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 237.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

