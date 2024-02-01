Susquehanna Downgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Neutral

Susquehanna cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $675.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $640.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLAC. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $607.50.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $594.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.05 and its 200-day moving average is $515.69. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

