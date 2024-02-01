T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $186.00 at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $161.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71. The stock has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,311,682 shares of company stock valued at $374,537,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.