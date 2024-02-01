Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lowered by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,216 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 5.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $194,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,270. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $588.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

