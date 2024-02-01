Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $193.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $164.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.22. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $104.13 and a fifty-two week high of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

