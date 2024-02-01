TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.36. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 1,250,553 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $60,005,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

