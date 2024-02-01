TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.36. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 1,250,553 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $60,005,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TAL Education Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.