Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.43

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
LON:THRL opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Target Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.70 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.13). The company has a market cap of £517.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,340.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.48.
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile
