Tetra Tech, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of TTEK opened at $158.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

