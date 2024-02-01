The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Increased by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1,086.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 157,795 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 574,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 117,219 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,433,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,536,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,423,000 after buying an additional 314,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

