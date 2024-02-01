The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.56.

Boeing Trading Up 5.3 %

Boeing stock opened at $211.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.61. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

