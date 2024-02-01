The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.42. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

