The Buckle, Inc. Stock Climbs 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same store sales increased by 1.8% during the month of January. Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buckle

Insiders Place Their Bets

Buckle Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKE opened at $37.21 on Thursday. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Buckle by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.