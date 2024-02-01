The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.3 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

