The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,326,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,007,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.