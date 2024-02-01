The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $35.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Down 1.5 %

GNTX stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Gentex by 98,058.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 95.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

