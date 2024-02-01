The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $79,782,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $193.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average of $201.60. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

