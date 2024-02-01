The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 15.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,034,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,363,000 after purchasing an additional 399,517 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.57 and a 200 day moving average of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

