The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,503,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,501 shares of company stock worth $7,575,089. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 85,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.