Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $246.55 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $246.55 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,447,724.272491 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02451772 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,675,712.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

