Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.44

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Titan Logix Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Logix had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.51 million for the quarter.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

