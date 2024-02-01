TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Trading Up 3.6%

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.97 and last traded at $85.67. 794,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,743,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

