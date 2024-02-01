Traders Buy High Volume of Align Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 14,784 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 84% compared to the typical volume of 8,017 call options.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.15. 1,945,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,430. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.